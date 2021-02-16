Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Cycling and Adventure Club Tuesday conducted its flagship cycling event ‘Golden Triangle Cycling Championship (GTCC)’ for the 3rd consecutive year.

Aimed at improving competitive spirit among the budding cyclists of Odisha, the 3rd edition of GTCC witnessed one of the largest participations so far in terms of cyclists taking on their competitors. Additional Director General of Police and Transport Commissioner of Odisha Sanjeeb Panda flagged off the race from Ashoka Pillar on the foothills of Dhauli Peace Pagoda at 6:30am.

More than 60 professional cyclists participated in this road cycling championship to test their endurance and mind over the muscles. Participants from West Bengal, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh joined the championship along with riders from Rourkela, Sundargarh, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. The riders took the route via the National Highway (Puri) through Pipli bypass road, Malatipatapur, and the pristine Marine Drive Road to reach Chandrabhaga Marine police station. The racers returned via the same route to the starting point at Dhauli covering a total of 151 km.

Rohit Hembram of Rourkela secured the top position.