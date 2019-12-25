Keonjhar: Gonasika Keonjhar Mahotsav held at Kali Padia of Keonjhar town came to end Tuesday evening.

Keonjhar collector Ashish Thakare presided over the ceremony while Skill Development and Technical Education minister Premanand Nayak attended the event as chief guest.

In his speech, minister Nayak emphasised on taking steps towards preserving the culture of tribal populace while working for their development. Speaking on the occasion, Keonjhar MLA Mohan Charan Majhi said Gonasika Mahotsav is the mirror of art, architecture, culture and development of the district.

The concluding ceremony of the Mahotsav saw several performances including Sambalpuri, Ranapa, Jodi Sankha, Munda dance, Santal dance, Gotipua, Changu dance and Odissi. A puppet show held by Guru Maguni Charan Kuanr was especially appreciated by the audience.

Dance performances apart, stalls serving a variety of food items such as puffed rice-mutton, dahibara aludam and Rajasthani dishes also attracted visitors. Besides, stalls exhibiting handicrafts, handlooms and other products from different states attracted thousands of visitors.

Singing sensation Antara Chakraborty, Satyajeet Pradhan and T Shouri also performed at the event.

The national-level Pallishree Mela that was being held at the Mahotsav premises, however, will continue till December 26.

