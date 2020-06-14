New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday dubbed the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput earlier in the day as a ‘bright actor gone too soon’ and said that his rise in the world of entertainment inspired many.

“Sushant Singh Rajput… a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted.

Rajput’s body was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai Sunday morning. Rajput, 34, hailed from Bihar and was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai.

IANS