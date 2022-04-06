New Delhi: As India reopens, more than 54 percent of the employers have expressed their intent to hire in the April-June quarter – 4 percent higher than the previous quarter, a new report showed Tuesday.

Out of the 21 sectors reviewed in the country, 16 indicated keenness to hire.

The IT sector (95 percent of the employers keen to hire) was followed by educational services (86 percent), e-commerce and technology startups (81 percent), and healthcare and pharmaceuticals (78 percent), according to people supply chain company TeamLease Services.

“While the overall growth in intent may be moderate, more than 14 percent of the sectors have indicated a double-digit growth indicating that the modest approach will soon taper off and the appetite to scale up manpower will grow significantly,” said Rituparna Chakraborty, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President, TeamLease Services.

The report also gave a detailed view of the attrition trends as it plays an important role in business growth.

As per the report, attrition still seems to be on a rise across most sectors compared to the previous quarter.

While the hiring intent in the metro and tier-1 cities has grown from 73 percent in the previous quarter to 83 percent in the current quarter, tier-2 cities are not far behind.

The hiring intent in tier-2 cities will see a rise from 48 percent to 55 percent in the quarter, said the report.

“Bengaluru (91 percent of the employers keen on hiring) and Chennai (78 percent) are continuing their bull run. But when it comes to growth, Mumbai has recorded a 17 percent growth over last quarter in the hiring intent,” the findings showed.