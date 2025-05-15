The Indian Premier League 2025 is set to resume May 17. Ahead of the restart, there is good news for Royal Challengers Bangalore fans. According to a Hindustan Times report, Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is expected to join RCB for the remaining matches.

However, the exact date of his arrival has not been confirmed. Hazlewood, like other top Australian cricketers, returned home after the IPL was postponed for a week due to tensions between India and Pakistan. With the Board of Control for Cricket in India announcing the tournament’s resumption and a new schedule, the participation of players from Australia and South Africa remains uncertain as both countries prepare for the World Test Championship final.

Hazlewood has played a key role in RCB’s strong performance this season, taking 18 wickets in 10 matches. He missed the team’s last league match due to a shoulder injury, but his selection in Australia’s World Test Championship final squad eased doubts about his fitness.

His return is expected to boost RCB’s morale, especially as there is uncertainty over the availability of team captain Rajat Patidar due to injury. Earlier, Cricket Australia issued a statement saying it would respect the decisions of players on whether to return to India. The statement said, “After the announcement of IPL resuming from May 17, Cricket Australia will respect the decisions of the players who decide to return to India or not.”

The IPL restarts May 17 with RCB facing Kolkata Knight Riders. Since Hazlewood’s return date is not fixed, his participation in the match is uncertain.

Meanwhile, players from the West Indies and England have already arrived in India. Liam Livingstone and Romario Shepherd have joined RCB ahead of Saturday’s match.

Shepherd is also part of the West Indies ODI squad touring England starting May 29. The series overlaps with the IPL playoffs, and Cricket West Indies has not clarified Shepherd’s availability after May 29.

England’s Liam Livingstone has joined RCB, while Jacob Bethell has returned to the team. Bethell has been named in England’s upcoming home white-ball series against the Caribbean, while Livingstone was dropped from both the ODI and T20 squads.