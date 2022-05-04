New Delhi: One of the most important nights in fashion, music, and the art world, The Met Gala, saw A-list celebrities bring their A-game to the red carpet. ‘Gilded Glamour’ was the theme of this edition of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute’s Gala in New York.

For a change instead of the drama and over the top gowns and costumes, this year’s turnout was sleek, glamorous and chic. Take a look:

Kim Kardashian: The business mogul who juggles a variety of portfolios, including reality TV star, owner of SKIMS, and KKW beauty, walked the red carpet in a shimmery Balenciaga gown, was once worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962. Monroe wore the gown while singing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy. She revealed in a recent Instagram post, “Met Gala — In America: An Anthology of Fashion. I am so honoured to be wearing the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy. It is a stunning skintight gown adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals by costumier Jean Louis. Thank you Ripley’s Believe It or Not! for giving me the opportunity to debut this evocative piece of fashion history for the first time since the late Marilyn Monroe wore it. I am forever grateful for this moment.”

Katy Perry: Styled by Tatiana Waterford, singer and song writer Katy Perry captioned her Met Gala Instagram photo “Darling darkness.” Dressed to the nines in an Oscar de la Renta gown, she completed her ensemble with Aquazzura stilettos and Briony Raymond jewellery.

Blake Lively: Blake Lively arrived at the Met Gala red carpet with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, wearing an embellished gown with a large bow from Versace inspired by the architecture of the Empire State Building. She transformed her gown as she walked up the grand stairs of the MET from rose gold to aqua.

Maude Apatow: The ‘Euphoria’ walked her first Met Gala red carpet in a black seductive old style Hollywood ensemble by Miu Miu. She accessorised it with a Cartier diamond choker, crimson lipstick, and sleek hair waves.

Kylie Jenner: Kylie Jenner, the beauty mogul, was supposed to attend the Met Gala with American designer Virgil Abloh before it was postponed in 2020. Dolled up in an Off-White gown to honour Virgil, who died in 2021 after a two-year battle with cancer. Kylie caption her behind the scene Met Gala Instagram post, “Virgil and I was supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020. To celebrate V tonight and his incredible legacy truly means the world to me. I’m humbled to wear this dress and honor my talented beautiful friend. We felt you tonight Virgil and love you forever.”