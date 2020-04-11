Sambalpur: In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, people across the globe are coming together to help each other.

While the entire world is facing an unprecedented pandemic and governments leaving no stone unturned to stop its spread, here is the story of Sarojini Kalo of Kinaloi village under Rengali block of Sambalpur district who is helping the poor community in her locality by making masks and providing them at a very reasonable price.

Sarojini’s idea to make masks stemmed when she saw the dearth of adequate quantity of protective gear to tackle the deadly coronavirus. Kinaloi is one of the remotest Gram Panchayats in Sambalpur district where there is no medical store. Whatever masks were available in this area were wiped off the shelves inside days as the demand grew.

Due to the huge demand, shoppers started raising the price of the mask between Rs.200 to Rs. 300 which is 10 times higher than the original price. With masks becoming unreasonably expensive, Sarojini chose her mission to produce masks for the community herself.

“I could see people reporting that they needed masks but could not buy them because of high prices. Then, I realized that I can help them since I know tailoring. Initially, I bought five meters of cloth and other materials to prepare masks and started sewing them. But then I realized that the demands were more so I continued making them and provided them to the needy for just Rs 15,” Sarojini said.

The 42-year-old Sarojini has always been fascinated by helping poor people any way possible and therefore joined Mahila Sangram Samiti, Sambalpur, a district-level people’s collective of Mahila Shramajeebi Manch, Odisha where she works to empower rural women towards their socio-economic and political empowerment.

“It’s our members of Rengali block team who had thought of this idea. Since I knew tailoring, I could take the task that our team had come up with. The support and inspiration from my team members of Mahila Sangram Samiti, members of Mahila Shramajeebi Manch, Odisha and Atmashakti Trust motivated me to do something like this for the community. Without their support and encouragement, it could not have been possible,” she added.

Sarojini first sold the masks among her neighbours and villagers and as the word of mouth spread, she started receiving orders from neighbouring villages. Till now, Sarojini has already churned out 500 masks individually and produces 30 to 40 masks everyday to meet people’s demands.

“Several organizations and offices including the State Bank of India’s Sambalpur Branch have approached me to provide them with face masks. Especially, when the Odisha government made it mandatory for the public to wear masks whenever people venture out of their home, the demand has increased unexpectedly,” she said.

“Sarojini not only made masks and supplied us at a very reasonable price, but she also distributed them for free to those who cannot afford to pay Rs 15,” said Mr Sanjib Kumar Mishra who lives in the same village.

“Elderly people are especially vulnerable and their needs are vital. So, I decided to give them masks free of cost,” said Sarojini.

“Her gesture played a big role in helping cover the shortage of masks in the market and we are proud that Sarojini can do that when there is a need to team up our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Ms Shanti Bhoi, President, Mahila Shramajeebi Manch, Odisha.

“These face-masks can be washed and used again instead of the typical masks that are worn and then thrown out. Our state government is taking many proactive steps to combat COVID-19 but we can do our bit and there is no better way for me to do that than by making masks for poor people who cannot afford them,” concluded Sarojini.

PNN