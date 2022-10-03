Mumbai: The ticket price of the upcoming family drama Goodbye has been capped at Rs 150 on its release day, the makers said Monday.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co., the film is slated to hit the theatres Friday. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna.

Balaji Motion Pictures shared a short video on its official Twitter page in which Bachchan is seen making the announcement.

“Our film Goodbye is arriving at a cinema hall near you October 7. We have decided that on October 7 the ticket of Goodbye will be special.

“The ticket will be available at Rs 150. So, please go and watch the film at a nearby theatre with your family. See you there!” the 79-year-old megastar said in the clip.

The #Goodbye family has something exciting for you and your family! This Friday (7th October), book your tickets at a special price of ₹150/- and take your family through a roller coaster ride of emotions, drama and lots of love! ❤️ Watch #Goodbye in cinemas near you. pic.twitter.com/2dqNuI4vWq — BalajiMotionPictures (@balajimotionpic) October 3, 2022

Also starring Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan, Goodbye explores themes of self-discovery, family dynamics and celebration of life amid death.

Previously, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva offered the film’s tickets at Rs 100 during the Navratri festival, days after the National Cinema Day, when tickets for every movie were available at a “celebratory admission price” of Rs 75 at over 4,000 screens across the country.