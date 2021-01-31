Jagatsinghpur: As many as three deer were killed after being run over by a goods train near Gopalpur village under Raghunathpur police limits in Jagatsinghpur district Sunday morning. In this mishap, four other deer were also injured.

It has been a common practice for the animals of nearby jungles to stray into villages in search of water and food. The herd comprising over 10 deer was coming to the Gopalpur village crossing the railway line at around 9.00 am. At that time, a goods train was also crossing through that point. It mowed down three animals and injured four others.

After coming to know about the mishap, the villagers gathered at the spot and immediately informed the forest department officials.

Later, the forest department officials reached mishap spot and carried out a probe.

An officer from the forest department confirmed it that the deer herd was hit by a goods train.

Despite measures taken by the forest department and the Railway department, cases of elephants, cows and deer being killed by trains are quite common. Local people and animal lovers, meanwhile, demanded concrete steps to be taken to avoid such mishaps in future.

PNN