San Francisco: Tech giant Google has announced that it is adding a new feature which will allow users to view their speaker notes within Google Meet while presenting Google Slides.

Users just have to click the new speaker notes button in the Slides controls bar in Meet to display their speaker notes within the call, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blog post.

With the new feature, users can present with greater confidence and engage with their audience without having to switch between notes and slides.

Moreover, this feature does not have admin control and is not available to users with personal Google Accounts.

Meanwhile, in October last year, the tech giant had introduced the ability to present Google Slides directly in Google Meet with which users could engage with their audience all in one screen by presenting Slides from Meet.

“This updated experience can help you present with greater confidence and ultimately make digital interactions feel more like when you’re physically together,” the company had said.

-IANS