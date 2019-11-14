San Francisco: Google Play on Wear OS is slightly better now as the tech giant has given it a design facelift with some refreshing tweaks.

Wear OS or Wear OS by Google, which was previously known as Android Wear has been given a new design as Google attempts to improve it.

Spotted on Reddit and by one of our tipsters, Google appears to have widely rolled out a Play Store update for all Wear OS users. At first glance, it’s not a radical redesign, but it makes a lot of changes for the better.

First, it ditches the pull-down menu that’s been very annoying for quite some time. In the previous design, the menu indicator often covered the search button, reported Wednesday.

Wear OS users may be able to spot the differences, where they now have My Apps, Accounts, and Settings sections at the bottom of the main page, rather than within a hidden pulldown menu.

The rest of the Play Store for Wear OS doesn’t appear to have changed much. App listings, for example, are basically unchanged, but I think they now have a darker background, the report added.