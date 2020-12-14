Mumbai: Google users across the world are facing massive problems for the last hour or so. It seems that ‘YouTube’ and ‘Gmail’ websites are not working for many users across India. Popular website ‘Down Detector’, has said that many Google services including ‘YouTube’, ‘Gmail’, ‘Google’ and ‘Google Drive’ are not working for many users. Apart from these sites, ‘Down Detector’ has said that even ‘Google Play’, ‘Google Maps’, ‘Google Hangouts’, ‘Google Duo’ and ‘Google Meet’ have also stopped functioning. In many cases the websites are just not opening. The problems started from approximately 5.03 minutes in the evening.

Users visiting Gmail are being greeted with the message, “We’re sorry, but your account is temporarily unavailable. We apologise for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes. You can view the ‘G Suite Status Dashboard’ for the current status of the service. If the issue persists, please visit the ‘Help Centre’.”

‘Down Detector’ has also said that the services are not only facing troubles in India but in many parts of the world. There have been complaints from different parts of Europe, the United States and some other countries. It said that out of the people who have logged on to ‘YouTube’, 52 per cent have complained of facing some problem or the other. There have been a lot of complaints from Gmail users who are not being able to access their account. Currently ‘Down Detector’ has said that it has received complaints from 26,000 YouTube users over the malfunctioning of the site.

‘YouTube’ has responded to its fans via their official Twitter handle. In its tweet, Team YouTube said, “We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We’ll update you here as soon as we have more news.”

However Twitter users are reacting in their own way after the problems surfaced. Here’s what one user had to say.

See link:

https://twitter.com/SarbjotSingh16/status/1338454385404178436

Google search was functioning just fine, but the same cannot be said for other sites as well. Even Google Images was not taking a lot of time to open and the download time of any picture has increased considerably. ‘Google Assistant’, even ‘Google Keep’ couldn’t connect to the servers to connect.