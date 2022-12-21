Gopalpur: Gopalpur in Ganjam district is an important place in the tourism map of Odisha. However, a modern bus terminal inaugurated six years ago here is still not operational. The Odisha government organises the ‘Gopalpur Mahotsav’ every year to attract tourists. In these circumstances, the non-functional bus terminus is indeed an eyesore. Locals feel that if the bus terminal would have been operational it would have attracted more tourists to Gopalpur.

Sources said that the decision to set up a modern bus terminal for facilitating the arrival and departure of tourists was taken a few years back. Accordingly, the foundation stone of the bus terminal was laid in 2014. The Berhampur Development Authority (BDA) built the bus terminal at the cost of Rs 6 crore. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated it on the birthday of Biju Patnaik in 2016.

However, that was probably the last time the terminus was in the news. Since then it has been lying unused. The entire infrastructure including resting places, drinking water taps, light poles, toilets and ticket counters are gathering dust. Some of the fans and electrical fittings in the bus terminus have disappeared while the others are going to waste. The place has now turned into a haven for anti-social activities.

Questions are being asked as to why such a huge amount was invested to develop a facility that has been left to rot.

The premises of the bus stand now wear a shoddy and dirty look with broken bottles, polythene sheets and gutka pouches strewn all over.

The ‘Gopalpur Mahotsav’ is going to kick off from December 24 this year. Thousands of tourists from India and abroad will visit the scenic sea spot on the occasion.

Members of various cultural outfits and local leaders said Tuesday that if the bus terminal had been operational, it would have made life for the tourists that much easier. They wouldn’t have to face the inconvenience as they had been facing in the past. They said that the district administration and the BDA should take steps to make the facility functional.

