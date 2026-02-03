Chhatrapur: Hundreds of workers at Gopalpur Port in Ganjam district staged a protest in front of the port gate Tuesday, demanding equal pay for equal work and compliance with labour laws. Under the banner of ‘Ganjam Operators and Drivers Mazdoor Sangha’, the protesting workers alleged that despite working for years under authorised vendors and contractors appointed by the Adani Group—which is responsible for the port’s development—they have been denied their rightful benefits.

The workers claimed that their wages do not reflect the nature of their work, in violation of government labour norms. They also alleged a denial of basic facilities mandated under labour laws. Their demands include equal pay for equal work, provision of drinking water, healthcare, and other basic amenities, as well as regular payment of provident fund contributions and salary increments. Union president S Krishna Reddy, vice president S Prabhakar Reddy, general secretary Kanhu Charan Nahak, assistant secretary P Venkat Reddy, treasurer Hemanta Behera, and legal adviser Jyotiranjan Mishra warned that the protest would continue until their demands are met.