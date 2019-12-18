Aligarh: Kafeel Khan, the doctor who hit the headlines in Gorakhpur after the death of 60 children in the BRD hospital in 2017, has now been booked for allegedly giving a provocative speech at the open talk in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek, Aligarh said that the FIR was registered against him under section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) of IPC at the civil lines police station on December 13. He said that the matter is being inquired into.

According to the FIR, Kafeel said in his speech: “Mota Bhai’ is teaching everyone to become Hindu or Muslim but not a human being. He does not believe in the constitution since the RSS came into existence. The CAB makes Muslims a second category citizen and subsequently they will be harassed with the implementation of the NRC.”

Kafeel further said: “This is fight is for our existence. We have to fight”. He also stated that students in the RSS school were being taught that those who have beards are terrorists. He said through the CAB, the government has told us that India is not “our” country.

The FIR states that Kafeel made an attempt to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere and disturb the communal harmony, with his speech.

Meanwhile, another FIR has been registered against an unidentified person, who had shouted provocative and anti-Hindutva slogans in the AMU campus during the protest against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA).

The video of the student’s protest has gone viral on the social media. The FIR was registered under section 153-A of IPC. Agitated Bharatiya Janata Party youth workers demanded immediate arrest of the suspects, who they claimed were AMU students.