Mumbai: Actress Yami Gautam has expressed her gratitude towards people for recognising her hardships and work, and says the encouragement helps her keep going forward.

“Indebted for your love, not only for #GinnywedsSunny but always recognising the hardships & resilience that it takes for someone like myself to sustain here & continue to walk ahead with my head high, no matter what ! Each of one us has our own special story…this is mine,” Yami wrote on Twitter, along with a note.

The note read: “The amount of love you guys have showered on our work and appreciated our performances makes all the difference to us! Your constant encouragement has been one of the most influential factors in keeping us going through thick and thin of our journey in the industry and it goes on.”

The actress was recently seen in romantic-comedy “Ginny Weds Sunny”, also starring Vikrant Massey. It is about Ginny, who gets set up with Sunny but the match is not that simple, and complications arise amid love, life, weddings and music. The film is directed by Puneet Khanna.

“Thank you for all the love for #LOL. This film has been toughest for me for health reasons… no song shoot in #GINNYwedsSUNNY went without giddiness and feeling weak but it’s my constant support system which kept me going strong and made sure I never feel low even for a fraction of a second,” Yami had posted on Instagram last month.