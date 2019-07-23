Mumbai: The title poster new Telugu movie ‘Nishabdam’ starring chocolate boy Madhavan and ‘Baahubali’ actress has been released and looks intriguing.

After a brief gap post Baahubali, Anushka is going to share screen space with ‘3 Idiots’ actor Madhavan. The film is being directed by Hemant Madhukar and bankrolled by director Kona Venkat with Madhavan and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles.

Apart from this film, Anushka plays a cameo in the Telugu film Sye Raa, which has Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

Meanwhile, let’s have a look at some of her stunning pictures that has been uploaded on Instagram.