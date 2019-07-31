Lahore: Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali Tuesday cleared the air on his reported wedding with Indian girl named Shamia Arzoo, saying it is not confirmed yet and there will be a public announcement soon.
“Just wanna clarify my wedding is not confirmed yet, our families have yet to meet and decide upon it. will make a public announcement very soon in sha allah,” Ali tweeted.
According to a Geo News report, Ali will marry Shamia. The report stated the nikkah ceremony will be held August 20 in Dubai.
View this post on Instagram
Guys hassan ali ke #fiance Ke jo pic social media pe ghoom rahe he wo fake he. Actually she is a fashion blogger and married her name is @shamiaazmin . All are requested to stop spreading fake news. . . . . #shamiaazmin #shamiaarzoo #shamiaarzo #hassanali #cricketer #pcb #filmysitaray
The report further said Shamia, who works for a private airline, hails from Haryana. She studied engineering from England and lives with her parents in Dubai, with some of the family members in Delhi.
Quoting family sources, Geo News further said Hasan first met Shamia through a close friend in Dubai. Hasan, who has played nine Tests and 53 ODIs, played an instrumental role in Pakistan’s 2017 Champions Trophy triumph.
However, his form and stock has plummeted in the past few years. The 25-year-old struggled at the World Cup in England and Wales and was dropped from the playing XI midway in the tournament.
Earlier, Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik had married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza April 12, 2010. The couple also has a son named Izhaan Mirza-Malik who was born October 30, 2018.
View this post on Instagram
Shamia Azmin, This beauty makes makeup tutorials on Youtube, got married last year and has a beautiful child named Ehsaan. . All Rumours on Social Media about her links with Hassan Ali are completely bogus. ❌❌❌ . You can follow her here 👉 @shamiaazmin 👈 . . Follow @medianewspk for more… . PS: Shamia *ARZOO is the name of Hasan Ali’s wife-to-be. . . . #HasanAli #ShamiaArzoo #ShamiaAzmin #Wedding #FastBowler #PakistaniCricketer #Cricketer #Pakistan #India #IndianGirl #Shamia #Hasan #Wife #MediaNewsPk
View this post on Instagram
Pakistani pacer #hassanali to tie knot with #Shamia Arzoo; a Dubai based Indian girl! We are happy for you @ha55an_ali #hasanali #shamiaarzoo #ReadersDiaryMag . . . . . . . . . #viral #fashion #lifestyle #news #fashionblogger #love #instagram #potd #streetstyle #makeup #foodie #foodblogger #travel #travelblogger #karachi #islamabad #lahore #Pakistan #trending #magazine
