Mumbai: Priya Prakash Varrier became national crush with a wink, thanks to social media. The 18-year-old girl won hearts with a wink from a video of her movie ‘Oru Adaar Love’.

With her quintessential girl next door looks, anything Priya does instantly makes headlines. From her fashion choices to her relationship and her films, Priya has the world’s attention.

Priya has been taking the fashion industry by a storm with her stunning choices. Whether it’s replicating Deepika Padukone’s gold-black gown or her travel diaries, Priya’s choices are simple, fuss-free and fun. Add some glamour to your Monday with these stylish pictures of the ‘National Crush’.