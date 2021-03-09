Bhubaneswar: Goutam Das has emerged Odisha topper in engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains. The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results Monday.

Das, hailing from Balasore and a student of SAI International School here, has secured 99.99 per cent marks in the examinations.

A total of six students have secured 100 per cent scores. They are Saket Jha from Rajasthan, Gurmeet Singh from Chandigarh, Pravar Kataria and Rimjhim Das from Delhi-NCR, Siddhant Mukherjee from Maharashtra and Anant Krishna from Gujarat.

For the first time the examination was conducted in 13 languages – English, Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. It was conducted from 23 to 26 January at over 800 centres in 331 cities. The tests were conducted abroad also in cities like Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Kuwait.

A total of 6.52 lakh candidates had registered for the examination and 95 per cent and 81.3 per cent had appeared in the B.E/B Tech papers and B. Arch/B. Planning papers respectively.

PNN