Keisnga: The Government Homoeopathic Hospital at Balsi village under Kesinga block in Kalahandi district has been locked for a year now.

Around 4,000 people of Balsi village depend on this homoeopathic hospital. The villagers expressed concern for the hospital lying closed during this crucial time when COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the village. The village had reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

According to a source, the hospital was set up in 1989. In the financial year 2018-19, a female doctor was appointed at the hospital. Some days later, she was sent to the homoeopathic hospital at Mushanal on deputation. During the first wave of COVID-19, she went to Bhubaneswar and did not return.

It was when the district Collector directed that all doctors should be present at their respective hospitals, she returned from Bhubaneswar and spent 15 days in isolation at Kesinga community health centre (CHC).

Even after the expiry of the isolation period, she did not return to the Government Homoeopathic Hospital at Balsi village.

The hospital, having no doctor and pharmacist, is lying closed for a year now.

At the same time, the villagers are in panic as COVID-19 cases are increasing in their village. In view of the health condition in the village, a doctors’ team from Pastikudi community health centre (CHC) has been visiting door to door, enquiring about the residents’ health condition for a week.

When asked, district homoeopathic inspector Dr Rajlaxmi Behera said that the situation is so because no doctor is keen to stay at Balsi.

PNN