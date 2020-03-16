New Delhi: The government Monday nominated former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha. A notification to this effect was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Ranjan Gogoi to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated members,” the notification said.

The vacancy was created due to retirement of KTS Tulsi. Gogoi headed a five-judge bench that gave the verdict on the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute November 9 last year.

He retired as CJI later that month. He also headed the benches that ruled on matters like entry of women in Sabarimala temple and Rafale fighter jet deal.

PTI