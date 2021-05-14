Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to their Twitter handles Friday to greet people on the occasion of Eid.

“On this #EidUlFitr, may Allah bless all with good health, happiness and prosperity,” read Governor Ganeshi Lal’s tweet.

“Warm greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of #EidUlFitr. May the spirit of #Eid bring happiness, prosperity, peace and good health and lead us on the path of compassion and love,” Naveen wrote.

Warm greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of #EidUlFitr . May the spirit of #Eid bring happiness, prosperity, peace and good health and lead us on the path of compassion and love. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/S87yj40w1V — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 14, 2021

The Muslim community across the state observed the festival in a low-key manner due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown restrictions.

At the very mention of Eid, pictures of congregational prayers and get-together come across the mind. But, the festival is devoid of such celebrations for the second consecutive year. At the advice of the maulavis, people decided to observe Eid at home and offered prayers from inside their residences.

The administration deployed police personnel in front of prominent mosques in the state capital and Cuttack to prevent mass congregation.

In Bhadrak, as many as 10 platoons of police force have been deployed at important locations to ensure the festival passes off without any law and order situation.

PNN