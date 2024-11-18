Bhubaneswar: Governor Raghubar Das Sunday gave away the State Film Awards for 2020, 2021 and 2022 under various categories at a special ceremony here. The governor conferred the awards in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and other dignitaries.

The prestigious Mohan Sundar Deb Goswami was conferred on eminent writer, director and theatre artist Ananta Mohapatra for the year 2020 while cinematographer Srinivas Mohapatra and renowned comedian Jayiram Samal received the lifetime achievement award for the years 2021 and 2022 respectively. The award carries a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh and a citation.

In the best film category, Saheed Raghu Sardar was awarded for 2020, while Pratiksha and Dalchini jointly won the award for 2021, and Daman won the award for 2022. In the best director category, Rakesh Samal was selected for Rakesh Raja released in 2020, Suresh Patnaik for Trushna in 2021, and Sudhansu Mohan Sahu for Mayabi in 2022. Debashis Patra (2021), Ankit Kumar and Dipanwit Das Mohapatra (2021) and Babushan Mohanty (2022) have received the Best Actor (Male) award. Kavya Keeran Shukla, Suryamayee Mohapatra, and Lopamudra Mishra were conferred with the Best Actor (Female) award for three years, respectively. The best tribal film award went to Dewa in Koya language for 2022, while no films were awarded for 2020 and 2021. The recipients of the State Film Awards have been selected by a panel of fi ve jury members under the chairmanship of Odia fi lm director Sabyasachi Mohapatra.