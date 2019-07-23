Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Tuesday condemned the statement of state Governor Satya Pal Malik in which he alleged that the Abdullah family had looted the state during its three generations long rule in Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement signed by almost all the senior leaders and Lok Sabha members of the JKNC read, “National Conference strongly condemns the recent statement of the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik.”

“The remarks made by the Governor are unconstitutional and cast a shadow on the credibility, independence and neutrality of the high office of the Governor.”

“The party leaders remind the Governor that he holds a constitutional position by virtue of which he is the custodian of the Constitution of the state and the country.”

“National Conference has always maintained the respect and dignity for the high office of the Governor unless the person holding it has created an environment which is against the tenets of democracy and democratic norms and principles.”

“It is nobody’s case to protect the corrupt and cover up the malpractices committed by anyone. However, unsubstantiated, unfounded comments to vilify the reputation of any and every politician, public servant and government employee is unwarranted and coming from the Governor himself is highly condemnable”.

The statement added that the JKNC leaders took strong exception to some intemperate remarks made against the vice-president of the Party, Omar Abdullah by the Governor.

The statement said Omar Abdullah has enjoyed a well regarded political career. He has been a member of Parliament thrice, Union Minister in Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government for three years, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir for six years and is a leader of the premier political party of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Any attempt to sully his image, his reputation and his stature will be strongly taken on by the party and its cadre,” the statement said.

Governor Malik gave a statement Monday alleging that the Abdullahs had business interests in two top hotels in Srinagar and that wherever the government tries to unearth corruption, the Abdullahs appear to be involved there.