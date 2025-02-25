Mumbai: In the Hindi film industry, divorces frequently make headlines, and reports of breakups often outnumber those of lasting relationships. According to unverified reports, veteran actor Govinda and his wife, Sunita, are on the verge of divorce after 37 years of marriage.

Speculation suggests that Govinda’s growing closeness to a Marathi actress has led to tensions, leaving Sunita upset for a long time. This alleged strain has now reportedly brought their marriage to the brink of divorce. Their separation is being referred to as a ‘grey divorce,’ a term used for couples over 50 who part ways after decades of marriage. Such divorces are considered emotionally challenging, as the partners separate after spending a significant part of their lives together.

Govinda and Sunita have previously acknowledged issues in their relationship. Years ago, when Govinda was linked to actress Neelam, Sunita was deeply upset. However, the situation was eventually controlled, and their marriage was saved. This time, reports indicate that Sunita is firm in her decision to separate.

According to journalist Vickey Lalwani, Govinda is eager to give their marriage another chance and work through their differences. However, Sunita is reportedly unwilling to reconcile.

Earlier this year, Sunita sparked speculation when she revealed that she is not living with Govinda. While the Hero No. 1 actor resides in his bungalow, his wife and children stay in a flat across from his residence. Reports also suggested that Sunita celebrated her birthday alone, adding to the rumors of their strained relationship.