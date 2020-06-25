Mumbai: Actor Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja met with a road accident in Juhu, Mumbai Wednesday night.

However, no casualties were reported as it was a minor car accident. Yashavardhan’s car suffered headlight damage, and the matter was also settled without any police complaint with the consent of both the parties.

As per the report, while one car was driven by Govinda’s son Yashvardhan, the other one was driven by a company driver.

Soon the video of the incident went viral on social media.

On receiving the news of the incident, Govinda himself rushed to the spot and interacted with the people present there. Eyewitnesses said that the accident was due to a slight misunderstanding.

However, the drivers of both the vehicles tried hard to stop the accident.

Yesterday Govinda celebrated 21 years of Haseena Maan Jaayegi starring Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Batra. Govinda was last seen on the big screen in Rangeela Raja in 2019.