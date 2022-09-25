Sambalpur: Govindpur village in Odisha has declared itself as a “Birds Village” as the residents are firm in their resolve to protect birds coming to Hirakud Reservoir during their breeding and migration periods.

Located near Hirakud Lake in Bargarh district, residents of the village under Lakhanpur wildlife range, have promised to keep the area pollution free for the winged visitors.

The locals have taken the initiative under the guidance of Hirakud wildlife division.

A forest official said the involvement of the villagers will create a sense of ownership among them to protect the birds.

Two other adjoining villages Tamdei and Ramkhol have also pledged, in a meeting, to work for the conservation of birds.

All houses in these villages will have wall paintings of colorful birds like Redcrested Pochard, Moorhen, Skimmer, the official said.

The local residents also try keep the landscape clean while the Hirakud Division has installed enough dustbins for the purpose.

With the declaration of the Hirakud Lake as Ramsar site in 2022, the area is expected to attract tourists, photographers in large numbers.

More than 2 lakh birds migrate to Hirakud Reservoir every year for breeding and stay for six months. The migratory birds of about 100 species come to the reservoir, spread over 746 sq km, in October every year.

Tourists from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and districts of Odisha like Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur and locals of Bargarh districts visit these three villages for picnic, boating and bird watching.

Many photographers too come here for capturing images of temples submerged in Hirakud reservoir, and wildlife of Debrigarh Sanctuary who come down to drink water, another forest official said.

Signages from Chhattisgarh and in neighbouring districts will soon be installed for directions to guide tourists, the official said.

The wall paintings, signboards and dustbin work has already started.

Books and printed material on birds and the Hirakud Lake will be distributed among the villagers by the division in the next six months, the official said.