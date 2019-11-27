Cuttack: The Excise department has sounded high alert in Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts to prevent smuggling of illegal liquor to the poll-bound Jharkhand.

Intelligence report claimed that large amount of country liquor is being prepared illegally at many bordering villages of these three districts. The illegal liquor will be smuggled into the neighbouring Jharkhand, where the first phase of the Assembly poll is due November 30, said the intelligence sources.

Since all liquor shops in Jharkhand will remain closed for some days due to the election, there will be attempts to smuggle country liquor into the neighbouring state, said the intelligence report.

Taking note of the intelligence report, state Excise Commissioner has directed excise officials in Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar to maintain high alert to check the production and sale of country liquor, sources said.

The Excise Commissioner has sought details about the seizure of illegal liquor from the three districts from April to November 20 this year, said a source.

An Excise department official claimed that production and sale of illegal liquor usually go up during elections. At least 10 people had died after consuming hooch in Bhadrak during the last general and Assembly elections in state.

As per the Model Code of Conduct, all liquor shops in any constituency will remain closed at least two days ahead of the day of polling.

According to sources in the Excise Commissioner’s office, the sleuths had conducted altogether 13,079 raids across the state and seized about 1,64,559 litre illegal liquor between March 10 and May 1, 2019.

The market value of the seized liquor is estimated to be around Rs 4.20 crore, said an official of the Excise department.