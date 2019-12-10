Bhubaneswar: Culture minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi Tuesday announced the winners of 30th State Odia Film Awards and Seventh State Tele Awards conferred by Odia Language, literature and culture department.

In an event organised at Sanskruti Bhawan to honour the artistes and crew for their outstanding performances in various cinemas, minister Panigrahi announced the awards. They will be felicitated in a separate ceremony later.

The State Odia Film Awards were announced for 27 categories. It comprises a cash prize of Rs 5lakh for the winners. The 7th State Tele Awards was announced for 20 categories and comprises of a cash prize of Rs 3.10 lakh.

Dramatist, lyricist and screenwriter Bijay Mishra will get Jayadev Award at the 30th State Film Awards function later. Bhija Matira Swarga directed by Manmohan Mohapatra and produced by Akshaya Parija will get the Best Feature Film award. Manmohan Mohapatra will get Best Director award for the same movie. Mihir Das will get the Best Actor for Bhija Matira Swarga while Archita Sahu will get the Best Actress award for Champion.

