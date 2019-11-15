Bhubaneswar: Various social security schemes run by the government have gradually proven to be a cruel joke for the poor and the needy in the state. While the rich in the society — with the help of corrupt officials — have been enjoying the benefits under the social security schemes, the genuine have-nots are deprived of any help and are still reeling under poverty.

A poor elderly widow turned to begging due to such apathy by authorities and due to the law of mandatory linking of Aadhaar number with social security schemes. The hapless woman has been left incapacitated to walk due to old age and various illnesses.

The woman, Bhasi Naik, is a resident of Unit 6 area under Capital Police limits here. She worked as a sweeper at the Capital Hospital after the death of her husband.

Subsequently, she stayed with her son following her retirement till her son died a few years ago. The unfortunate incident was followed by an unending ordeal for the hapless woman. She, however, managed to live on the food received under National Food Security Act (NFSA) and old age allowances.

However, in a double whammy, her house was damaged in the severe cyclonic storm Fani and she was denied paddy and other food items on the pretext of technical glitches.

Naik told Orissa POST, “The authorities denied me food grains as my fingerprints did not match on the biometric machine. They also examined my retina which, they claimed, did not match. I have not received ration under the NFSA for the last four months and thus, with no other way out, have resorted to begging.”

The example of Naik exposed the dark side of linking all the social security schemes to the Aadhaar details of the beneficiaries.

Adding salt to her wound, she has been going from pillar to post to get a wheelchair, but to no avail.

“I went to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence, his grievance cell and the office of the Khurda Collector to request them for a wheelchair but was driven away by the officials every time. I borrowed more than Rs 3,000 from people to hire autos to travel. I received Rs 2,500 as cyclone assistance but spent the money on repayment of the debt,” Naik lamented.

She can be seen sitting at a corner of the Paediatric Ward of the Capital Hospital and living at the mercy of the doctors and patients who visit the hospital.