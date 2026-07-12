Chhatrapur: The state government has approved Rs 100 crore for the construction and development of a world-class sports complex at Sitalapalli near Brahmapur in Ganjam district.

In a reply to a letter from Brahmapur MLA K. Anil Kumar, the Sports and Youth Services department said it had granted in-principle approval for the project. The legislator had written to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi December 16 last year, seeking the development of a world-class multi-purpose sports complex to promote sporting talent and encourage youth participation across southern Odisha.

In his proposal, the MLA said the complex would provide training facilities in disciplines including athletics, football, cricket, hockey and indoor sports. The project also envisions a sports hostel, coaching academies and integrated high-performance training centres. Anil further proposed that the infrastructure could support an international skill development centre offering technical, vocational, digital and emerging skills aligned with global standards and industry requirements.

The proposed complex could also serve as a venue for trade fairs, exhibitions, cultural programs and other public events, according to the letter. Once completed, the sports complex is expected to benefit aspiring athletes from Gan jam and neighbouring districts. Its location near Brahmapur, which is well connected to several major Indian cities, is expected to improve access for athletes, coaches and sporting events.