Rasulpur: Around 15,000 families residing under this block in Jajpur district are yet to get the recognition of ‘family’ and hence are being deprived of government benefits as there is a delay in conduct of socio-economic and caste census (SECC), a report said. Locals have demanded early commencement of SECC so that the newly-constituted families get their recognition as legal families. As per rules, the SECC is conducted in every 10 years.

The last survey was conducted in 2010 and the final report of the survey was published in 2011. This time, the survey should have been conducted in 2021 but it was put off due to the second wave of Covid-19. Now, with life returning to normalcy, many state governments including Odisha have eased the restrictions. So, the members of the new ‘families’ are upset with the Odisha government for delaying the survey work.

According to 2011 census, there were over 36,000 families in this block. Meanwhile, several new families have sprung up and 59,000 of these families had applied for the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme in 2019. The number registered a rise because more than one member of a family had applied for the scheme, it is alleged. However, more than 40,000 families are receiving rice under National Food Security Act (NFSA). Locals said the number of total families might exceed 50,000 in the block if a fresh SECC is taken up. A family is defined as a man, his wife and their children.

A family is entitled to various welfare benefits like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana, ration cards, health insurance, Saubhagya Yojana, Biju Gram Jyoti Yojana, construction worker assistance, Antyodaya Anna Yojana and several other schemes on the basis of this report. Many new families have failed to reap benefits as the survey work is getting delayed. When contacted, Rasulpur tehsildar Niranjan Sahu said he has no information regarding the SECC. “However, steps will be taken when the government gives an order to this effect,” Sahu added.