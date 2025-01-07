Bhubaneswar: Five major industrial projects worth Rs44,793.03 crore which are set to generate 23,005 jobs were approved by the state government Monday. The clearance came during the 38th high-level clearance authority (HLCA) meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

These projects, to come up in Jajpur, Dhenkanal, and Cuttack districts, span across sectors such as refi nery and petrochemicals, green energy equipment, biotechnology, steel, and chemicals.

This 38th HLCA meeting marked the first of the current year and came ahead of the Utkarsh Odisha 2025, a press release stated.

The approved projects include a Rs8,743 crore investment by Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited to set up a 4.00 MMT crude oil storage facility in Jajpur, expected to generate 5,130 jobs. Inox Solar Limited will invest Rs4,000 crore in Dhenkanal to establish a solar module and photovoltaic cell manufacturing unit with a capacity of 4.8 GWeach, creating 3,400 jobs.

ACME Cleantech Solutions Private Limited plans to invest Rs4,050.03 crore in Cuttack for a sustainable protein manufacturing plant focused on mushroom root fermentative protein, generating 3,475 jobs.

Similarly, Tata Steel Limited will expand its operations with a Rs26,175 crore investment in a 2.2 MTPA cold rolled and coated steel products facility and a 2 MTPA plate mill in Jajpur, creating 8,000 jobs.

Himadri Green Technologies Innovation will invest Rs1,825 crore in Cuttack to establish a facility for mineral oil and tire recycling products, generating 3,000 jobs.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, “The approval of these big projects before Utkarsh Odisha 2025 is a clear sign of our state’s growing industrial strength. These investments will create thousands of jobs and will directly benefit the people of Odisha. Our focus is to ensure that Odisha remains a top investment destination, driving progress and prosperity for our people.”

This HLCA meeting underscores the state’s focus on innovation and sustainability, which will have a positive impact on the economy. “With these projects, Odisha is entering a new phase of industrial growth and further establishing itself as a major player in India’s economic development. Utkarsh Odisha 2025 will continue to build on this momentum, focusing on innovation, sustainability, and job creation,” the release added.

PNN