Bhubaneswar: Day two of the Adivasi Mela 2025 has drawn large crowds, featuring mesmerising cultural dances performed by various tribal groups, highlighting the rich traditions of Odisha and beyond.

The state-level fair, organised by the ST and SC Development department at the Idco Exhibition Ground Bhubaneswar, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday.

More than 140 stalls at the fair are offering a wide array of forest products, tribal jewellery, and various types of rice and pulses at affordable prices. Tribal jewellery, including earrings, nose rings, necklaces, bracelets, and anklets, is selling quickly, with most items crafted by tribal women with great care.

This year, the fair is transforming a part of the City into a tribal village. Key attractions include a tribal village, a tribal haat, art and craft stalls, tribal food courts, live demonstrations, and the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Pavilion.

Also Read: Odisha sets sights on becoming leading aviation hub

A total of 20 tribal huts and 147 stalls are set up to sell tribal goods, with 40 stalls dedicated to art and craft and 15 stalls showcasing live demonstrations.

Each evening, the fair comes alive with tribal dance and music performances, accompanied by a laser show based on the life of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Additional highlights include a drone show, a light and sound show focusing on tribal freedom fighters, a fashion show, and a fireworks display.

PNN