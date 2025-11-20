Bhubaneswar: The State government is always striving to take a people-centred approach to disaster risk management, stated Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari while inaugurating a two-day national workshop on gender and social inclusion in disaster risk reduction governance here Wednesday.

Pujari emphasised the need to use the lessons learned from past natural disasters to protect people during crises and ensure zero casualties.

The workshop, organised in collaboration with Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), is aimed at ensuring effective governance in disaster risk reduction.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo highlighted Odisha’s exceptional success in disaster management, which has earned global recognition.

“Odisha has now become a role model for other states in the field of disaster management.

This is a reflection of our government’s commitment, integrity, and dedicated approach to ensuring disaster risk reduction and management,” he noted.

OSDMA director and department’s additional chief secretary Deoranjan Kumar Singh remarked, “OSDMA is constantly working to improve group coordination and enhance the capacity of volunteers in disaster risk management.”

He further stressed the importance of disaster preparedness, timely response, and working closely with the public to ensure their safety.

Participants at the workshop noted the growing severity of climate change-induced disasters and stressed the need for increased public awareness, collective responsibility, and action to safeguard the environment.