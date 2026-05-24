Bhubaneswar: The state government is committed to turning the Digital India vision of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi into reality at the grassroots level, Electronics and Information Technology (E&IT) Minister Mukesh Mahaling said Saturday.

Chairing a high-level review meeting with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) officials on the progress and future roadmap of Bharat Net Phase-III in the state, Mahaling said, “The Odisha government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, is committed to trans lating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India vision into reality at the grassroots level.” Mahaling said the BharatNet project would mark a major step towards digitally empowering rural Odisha.

“Through high-speed internet services, sectors such as education, healthcare, e-governance and the digital economy are expected to be significantly strengthened in villages across the state,” he said.

The Centre is expected to invest nearly Rs 4,000 crore in Odisha under the project, which is targeted for completion within the next three years, sources in the E&IT department said. Under the implementation strategy, blocks will function as primary units through the establishment of Block Optical Fibre Connectivity Centres.

“These centres will connect panchayats through dedicated optical fibre networks, followed by last-mile connectivity from panchayats to individual households,” the sources said. Applicants enrolling under the scheme will receive optical fibre connections along with telephone and broadband services. Institutions, including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, schools and colleges, will also be linked under the initiative.

The project aims to establish a robust and uninterrupted internet infrastructure across rural Odisha. Among those present at the meeting were BSNL Board Director (Enterprises) Papa Sudhakar Rao, BSNL Odisha Circle Chief General Manager DK Behera and OCAC CEO Pradeep Raut.