Bhubaneswar: BJP leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Assembly Pradipta Kumar Naik Friday demanded a detailed inquiry into the deposit of Srimandir fund in Yes Bank.

The BJP leader said the state government claimed it had deposited the money in the private bank to get more interest on it.

The government, Naik said, had claimed that Yes Bank would give 8 per cent interest on the temple funds deposited with it, but the private lender returned the money only with 2.11 per cent interest, much less than the interest provided by the nationalised banks.

The LoP demanded the government to recover the rest of the interest amount from the officials who deposited the money in the private bank and take strong action against the erring officials for the loss suffered by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

He also urged the state government to analyse why the loss was incurred.

A sum of Rs 545 crore of Srimandir funds was deposited in the private bank in four phases in shape of TDRs in between March 2019 and September 2019.

The issue created a major controversy after the private bank went red and the RBI imposed a moratorium on the withdrawal of money from it.

Soon after the moratorium was lifted on the intervention of the Union government and the RBI, the Yes Bank transferred Rs 397 crore to the Puri SBI Main branch account of SJTA with interest.