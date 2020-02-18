Bhubaneswar: Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra, Tuesday, urged the Speaker Surya Narayan Patro to direct the state government to withdraw its order of transferring cases from various courts in Western Odisha to other courts in view of the lawyers’ strike.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Mishra said the state government has no power to transfer the cases and urged the Speaker to give a ruling directing the government to withdraw its order and allow the cases to be taken up where they were filed.

He said most of the Bar Associations of Western Odisha were on strike demanding setting up of a permanent bench of the Orissa High Court in their region.

The lawyers called off their stir after the intervention of the Supreme Court and the Bar Council of India. The senior Congress leader said the government, however, transferred the cases to distant places without consulting the litigants.

He said, “Now, it is very difficult to take the witnesses and attend courts on the part of the litigants. It is like denying justice to the people while the Union government intends to provide justice at the doorsteps.”

The issue came to an end after the Speaker directed the Law minister to examine and make a statement in the House.