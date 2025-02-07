Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has intensified efforts to curb road accidents in the state by strengthening enforcement, improving infrastructure, and enhancing public awareness. As part of this initiative, a team from IIT Madras, in collaboration with the state government, recently with Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania to discuss road safety measures. Following this meeting, the IIT Madras team visited Berhampur in Ganjam district Thursday, where they held discussions with Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M and IIT Madras Professor Venkatesh Balsubramanian. The discussions primarily focused on identifying the root causes of accidents in the district, including overspeeding and drunk driving, and formulating effective countermeasures.

During their visit, the IIT Madras team inspected accident-prone areas, commonly known as black spots. They identified several engineering flaws in the road infrastructure that contribute to accidents. These issues will be reported to the relevant departments for immediate rectification. To further enhance road safety, awareness campaigns will be intensified in high-risk areas to encourage responsible driving behaviour. A key area of discussion was the role of citizen participation in road safety initiatives. The administration is looking at ways to involve the public more actively in promoting road discipline. To strengthen enforcement, authorities have decided to increase traffic monitoring, particularly during peak accident hours, to deter reckless driving.

The Odisha government has reaffirmed its commitment to reducing road accidents through a multi-pronged approach that includes strict enforcement, infrastructure improvements, and awareness campaigns. DGP Khurania has stressed the need for comprehensive measures, prioritising strict enforcement by the police and transport departments. A three-year action plan was presented by IIT Madras, which has been engaged by the state to improve road safety. The plan includes the creation of a specialised road security force comprising retired soldiers and ex-servicemen. Additionally, a proposal has been put forward to observe ‘Zero Accident Day’ in Bhubaneswar, aiming to promote safe driving practices. Beyond enforcement and awareness, the government is also focusing on post-accident care.

Special measures, in collaboration with the health department, are being explored to improve trauma care services for accident victims. Plans include upgrading trauma care centres and ensuring better medical response times. Also, road engineering improvements will be carried out in partnership with road construction companies. A comprehensive road signage audit will be conducted, and accident-prone areas will be systematically identified and addressed.