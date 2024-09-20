Bhubaneswar: Taking serious note of the rising number of Monkeypox (Mpox) cases in several countries, including India, Director of Public Health Nilakantha Mishra recently issued a set of precautionary measures for the management of the deadly disease in the state. Mishra directed all the Port Health Officers, Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers to be vigilant given Mpox. In a letter, Mishra said, “Monkeypox cases have been reported from several countries of the World including India.

So, there is a need to strengthen surveillance activities, preparedness and response against the disease.” “Although India has few reported cases of Monkeypox till date, it is imperative that we take adequate precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the disease. We should ensure proper checking of persons having unexplained rash and fever with other signs and symptoms after coming from the affected countries within the last 21 days,” he said.

“As a proactive approach, several public health actions at point of entry (PoE) should be initiated including international travellers’ health desk at airports and seaports to keep a tab on passengers and crew coming from the affected countries. All suspected cases identified at PoE should be isolated at transit isolation facilities and information to be shared immediately with state or district surveillance officers under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP),” Mishra said.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP