Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has declared the Odia film Mehermunda tax-free in the state.

The proposal received the Chief Minister’s approval on Tuesday, according to an official release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Directed by noted filmmaker Nikunj Hota, Meher Munda is based on the lives, struggles, resilience, and achievements of Odisha’s handloom weaving community. The film was released on May 15, 2026. the film stars Jyoti Ranjan Nayak, Arlin Ankita and others.

The state government said the film authentically showcases Odisha’s rich handloom heritage, traditional craftsmanship, and cultural legacy. Recognizing its efforts in highlighting the state’s unique artisanal traditions and promoting awareness about the weaving community, the Chief Minister decided to exempt the film from entertainment tax.

The tax-free status is expected to encourage more viewers to watch the film while also bringing greater attention to Odisha’s handloom sector and its contribution to the state’s cultural identity.