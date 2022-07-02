Chhatrapur: Peeved at the slow pace of construction work for two mega drinking water projects in Ganjam and Puri, the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department has served a notice on the Hyderabad-based construction firm asking it to expedite the work. The department has sent a strong warning to the company through the notice saying that the tardy pace of two projects is not acceptable. It said that if the firm fails to carry forward the project expeditiously, it will be blacklisted by the department.

The company will not be allowed to take part in tenders for the departmental works in future, said the notice. Reports said the state government had planned two mega drinking water projects under Buxi Jagabandhu Assured Drinking Water to Habitations (Basudha) scheme to sort out drinking water problems in some pockets of Puri and Ganjam in 2018.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation stones for the projects. The construction work was awarded to Hyderabad-based GVPR Engineers Limited. However, the construction work has been moving at snail’s pace for which the RWSS department has sent reminders to the company several times in the past. The inordinate delay has forced the department to extend the deadlines.

Sources said one mega drinking water project is being constructed to supply piped drinking water to 55 villages in seven panchayats under Ganjam block and 92 villages of 14 panchayats under Krushnaprasad block. The other mega drinking water project is underway in Puri district to provide drinking water to 126 villagers under Kanas block and 18 villages under Brahmagiri block and 14 villagers under Satyabadi block.

The total cost of both the projects has been estimated to be Rs 203.46 crore. The work started August 28, 2018 and was to be completed by August 26, 2020. In view of slow pace of work, its deadline was extended by two years – August 26, 2022. However, a lot of work still remains incomplete and the project may miss this deadline too. It was learnt during a recent review meeting.