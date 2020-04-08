Paralakhemundi: As the state Government has decided to treat coronavirus patients in separate hospitals, a standalone COVID Care Centre with 110 beds was made operational here in Gajapati district Wednesday.

Gajapati Collector Anupam Saha inaugurated the facility, developed by the state Government and funded by Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Ltd. Managed by Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital, Bhubaneswar, the centre is ready to provide dedicated healthcare services to COVID-19 patients.

“It will provide free treatment to all coronavirus patients, including free food and accommodation,” said an official.

Notably the third dedicated COVID-19 hospital with 500 beds and 20 ICU bed facilities was made ready Monday at SOA Campus 2. The State facility will be managed by SUM Medical College and Hospital with support from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL).

