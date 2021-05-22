Bhubaneswar: The health department Saturday asked all District Collectors and superintendents of government medical colleges and hospitals to reserve beds in Covid hospitals for infected kids.

“Considering the surge in Covid infections among children in different parts of the country, the state government desires to consolidate its preparedness to meet the future challenges in the management of children affected by Covid-19. In this context, it is directed that the officials concerned follow certain guidelines,” the instructions from the department said.

As per the letter, all Covid hospitals will create a designated ‘Paediatric Covid Wing’ within the existing facilities to start with. At least 15 per cent of beds in the isolation ward, oxygen beds, ICUs may be kept reserved for this purpose to support neonates, infants and other paediatric age groups. The facilities can be augmented in future, the letter said.

“Also earmarking of Covid-19 newborn units in the existing SNCU/ NICU may be done with strict isolation and infection prevention and control measures. Necessary logistics and consumables and other requirements to this effect are to be estimated and kept reserved and indents may be placed to OSMCL,” added the letter.

The department also asked the authorities to put in place an updated protocol for management of Covid-19 in the Paediatric Age Group.

One of the parents may be allowed to remain as an attendant. This may be considered on a case to case basis and the caregiver parent shall be adequately counselled on Covid appropriate behaviour including personal hygiene, hand sanitising and use of mask, the instructions said.

The instructions also urged private hospitals and others to come up with such facilities for kids to manage the pandemic. The hospitals dealing with kids have also been asked to start counselling centres.

“To start with, arrangements will be made to manage the existing trained staff available in the state. A pool of trained manpower will be created in all medical colleges and hospitals and DHHs by imparting the required training,” the department said.