Bhubaneswar: The speed of Mo Buses will not exceed 40 kmph within the City and 50 kmph while operating on the outskirts, Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said Wednesday. He said department officials have been ordered to equip these buses with speed governors- a speed limiting device- to keep a check on the ones flouting the desired speed limits. The statement by Minister Mahapatra assumes significance following some accidents involving City buses.

Recently, two persons were injured, one severely, after a speeding Mo Bus hit them near Chandrasekharpur petrol pump here. One of the injured, a woman, lost her hand. Mahapatra instructed department officials to enforce the speed rule. “A team will check the speed and driving style of Mo Bus drivers. Licenses will also be checked. Without a licence, a driver cannot drive a Mo Bus,” he said. He said the team will also check whether any driver is speeding the bus under the influence of alcohol. “Random checks will be conducted on drivers. I will review the implementation soon,” he added. The buses are currently operating in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Khurda, Pipili, Puri, Konark, Rourkela, Sambalpur, and Berhampur.’