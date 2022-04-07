New Delhi: As Parliament was adjourned sine die Thursday, the Congress alleged that the government ran away from debate on price rise, farmers and unemployment issues during the Budget Session.

Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “Rajya Sabha adjourned 2 days early even though Oppn was ready to pass WMD & Antarctica Bills. To suit its political convenience, Modi govt ran away from discussion on price rise, broken promises to farmers,and Labour Minister didn’t even reply to debate on labour & (un)employment!” he said

The Congress has been raising the issue of price rise in both the Houses, but the government did not agree to have a discussion on the issue.

Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Thursday. The Budget session of Parliament thus concluded a day ahead of schedule.

As the Lower House met for the day, Speaker Om Birla made the valedictory reference, summing up the proceedings of the session. He later adjourned the House sine die.

Read Also – “Ab Nani yaad aayegi’: Ashneer hits out at BharatPe board members for ‘snatching keys’

The eighth session of the 17th Lok Sabha had a total work productivity of 129 per cent, said Speaker Om Birla while informing the members about the work done in the session. He said further that the session began on January 31 and a total of 27 sittings were held which lasted for about 177 hours 50 minutes. Birla thanked all members for their conduct for the successful Budget Session.

The Rajya Sabha too clocked a productivity of 99.80 per cent during the Budget Session that concluded on Thursday while it missed the 100 per cent landmark by just 10 minutes only.

“This has been the third best productivity of the House during the last 14 Sessions since the Monsoon Session (243rd Session) of 2017,” the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.