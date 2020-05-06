Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) Department Wednesday detailed travel history of ten COVID patients of the state to raise awareness among the public.

According to the department, patient 161 is a 34-year-old male from Ratina village under Kharia block in Balasore district. He came to Balasore from Kolkata by a truck and then he reached Bhanaga by walking. From there he hitched a ride in a bike and reached Soro. Again, he walked to his village Ratina from Soro. He was staying at Ratina Quarantine Centre from April 21 to May 3. His report turned out to be positive for coronavirus May 3. Now he is being treated in Ashwini COVID Hospital in Cuttack.

Patient 162 is a 30-year-old man of Magupuru village under Hatadihi block in Keonjhar district. He travelled from Jadavpur of Kolkota in a truck and reached Bhadrak. Then he travelled to Anandapur via Magupuru, Chhendipada by walking. He completed his journey in between 16 March to 27 March. He attended OPD at SDH, Anandapur as advised by his family members 27 March and returned back to home on the same day and remained indoor till 3 May. His report also returned positive May 3. Now he is being treated in Ashwini COVID-19 hospital, Cuttack.

Patient 163 is a 29-year-old female resident of Nala Road in Rourkela. She stayed at home since lockdown but her children used to go outside frequently for playing cricket and her husband used to go to the bank regularly. She visited Rourkela Government Hospital for consultation both 30 March and 20 April. She tested positive for COVID-19 May 3.

Patient 164 is a 55-year-old-male from Sashapur area under Dhusuri block in Bhadrak district. He returned from Kolkata. He travelled from Banipur, Sankril Kolkata by a line truck and reached Jhamujhandi and then travelled to Basudevpur April 27. He had been staying in a government quarantine centre in Basudevpur till May 4. He tested positive May 4 and now is being treated in COVID-19 hospital of Cuttack.

Patient 165 is a 45-year-old male of Khedualpur under Basudevpur block in Bhadrak district. He is a West Bengal returnee. He travelled from Bellious road to Telakala Ghat by walking and then picked up a medicine carrier and reached Laxman Nath check post and took rest in the vehicle along with the driver and helper April 26.

April 27, he started his journey from Laxman Nath checkpost in the same vehicle and reached Aradi square and then reached Bhadrak DHH by foot the same day. He had been staying at a quarantine centre from April 27 to May 4. His report came positive May 4. He is being treated at Ashwini hospital Cuttack.

Patient 166 is a 48-year-old male of Raghunathpur area in Jajpur district. He is a West Bengal returnee. He started his journey from Bada Bazar, Kolkata by a hired vehicle with 20 other co-passengers and reached Bhadrak and then travelled to Sahapur by auto. He travelled from Sahapur DHH to Jajpur by bike to his home after registration. He remained in home quarantine from March 29 to April 21. Then he shifted to government quarantine centre at Erbank and remained there till May 4. His report came positive May 4. Now, he is being treated in TATA COVID Hospital in Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur.

Patient 167 is a 62-year-old man of Raghunathpur in Jajpur district. He started his journey from Bada Bazar area in Kolkata by a hired vehicle with 29 other co-passengers and reached Panikoili and then travelled to Jajpur by auto March 29. He registered himself at Jajpur DHH and returned back to home with five other co-passengers. He remained in home quarantine from March 29 to April 21. But he used to visit shops of his village frequently. Then he shifted to government quarantine centre at Erbank and remained there till May 4. His report came positive May 4. Now, he is being treated in TATA COVID Hospital in Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur.

Patient 168 is a 55-year-old man of Indorai of Jajpur district. He started his journey from Bada Bazar, Kolkata by a hired vehicle with 29 other co-passengers and reached Panikoili and then travelled to Jajpur by auto March 29. He registered himself at Jajpur DHH and returned back to home with five other co-passengers. He remained in home quarantine from March 29 to April 21. During his quarantine period, he was a regular visitor to his nearby weekly market. Then he shifted to government quarantine centre at Erbank and remained there till May 4. His report came positive May 4. Now, he is being treated in TATA COVID Hospital in Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur.

Patient 169 is a 60-year-old man of Erbank of Jajpur district. He started his journey from Bada Bazar, Kolkata by a hired vehicle with 29 other co-passengers and reached Panikoili and then travelled to Jajpur by auto March 29. He registered himself at Jajpur DHH and returned back to home with five other co-passengers. He remained in home quarantine from March 29 to April 21. During his quarantine period, he was a regular visitor to his nearby weekly market. Then he shifted to government quarantine centre at Erbank and remained there till May 4. His report came positive May 4. Now, he is being treated in TATA COVID Hospital in Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur.

Patient 170 is an 18-year-old man of Shriramnagar under Buguda block of Ganjam district. He travelled from Surat by special bus along with 69 other co-passengers and reached at government quarantine centre at Ankushpur of Kukudakhandi area May 2. His report came positive May 4. He is being treated in COVID hospital at Sitalapalli in Chhatrapur.

