Bhubaneswar: Hours after one more COVID-19 positive case was detected from Ganjam district Tuesday morning, the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) department of the state government released his travel history.

According to the I&PR department, the patient is an 18-yr-old male. He had returned from Surat with other migrant workers to the district. He was kept at a quarantine centre after returning from Gujarat.

District administration has started tracing his contacts.

Notably, the district’s tally has gone up to three with the identification of the new patient.

The total tally in the state has gone up to 173 positive cases with the number of active cases at 112, 60 recoveries and one dead.

PNN