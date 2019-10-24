Bhubaneswar: A guideline for simplifying the process to issue identity cards to persons with disabilities has been prepared for the convenience of the differently-abled in the state.

Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) Minister Ashok Chandra Panda said people with disabilities will not have to spend money and time for attending various programmes arranged at the district level and other places for the identity cards.

He said various government health care institutions, state special education and research institutions, doctors and officers posted in various educational institutions and teacher training centres under the department and state Disability Rehabilitation Centre can issue identity cards to people with disabilities.

Medical officers, prosthetic engineers, orthoists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, rehabilitation therapists, developmental therapists, clinical psychologists, mobility instructors, micro biologists and special educators are among the officers who can also issue identity cards.

On the basis of the card, the beneficiaries can avail pension, assistance equipment, incentives, skill development training, state government scholarship and admission in special education offered by the department.

But the beneficiaries of the card holders would not get any reservation in job and admission in educational institutions, Panda clarified.